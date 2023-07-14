Khloe Kardashian is like a “third parent” to niece Dream Kardashian.

The Good American co-founder spends a lot of time with her brother Rob’s six-year-old daughter and even hosted her butterfly-themed birthday party at her home in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Referencing the family’s 2022 legal battle with Dream’s real mom, Blac Chyna, which saw her lose her case after accusing them of being the reason behind ‘Rob and Chyna’ being axe, Khloe Kardashian said on Thursday’s (13.07.23) ‘The Kardashians’: “I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom. It’s hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The 39-year-old reality star insists it doesn’t matter who has a “maternal influence” on the little girl as long as she has it.

Khloe continued: “I know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from.”

Scott Disick – who is the father of Khloe’s pregnant sister Kourtney’s three children – also described Khloe as “somewhat of a co-parent to Dream.”

To which, the mother-of-two – who has True, 5, and Tatum, 11 months, with ex Tristan Thompson – replied: “Probably more than an aunt, just a third parent. The third wheel.”

Khloe considers all of her nephews and nieces her “babies”.

She added: “Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them.”

Rob made a rare appearance on ‘The Kardashians’ episode on FaceTime to Khloe after shunning the spotlight and rarely appearing on screen.

He used to appear slightly more often on E!’s ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and then ‘Rob and Chyna’ with his ex-partner until the fallout and the show’s cancellation.

And Khloe Kardashian admitted she has “faith” Rob will feature in the Hulu show more because he brings it up a lot in conversation.

She told a producer: “I do think Rob will come back to the show. He talks about it a lot. He does. But I do know Rob has been through a lot, personally, but he’s literally the best dad that I know, and I’m so proud of him for that. He’s just feeling really good about himself. So I have faith that soon he’ll be back on the show.”

Must Read: Succession Writes History! TV Show’s Three Leads Bag Emmy Nominations For Best Actor In A Drama – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News