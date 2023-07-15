Kevin Spacey says grabbing men’s privates is not “generally” the “first move” he would make on a potential love.

The Oscar-winning actor Kevin, 63, is on trial facing 12 charges of s*xual assault – which he denies – and he also told London’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday (14.07.23) one of his alleged victims was lying for “money, money – and then money”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the prosecution’s cross-examination of ‘The Usual Suspects’ actor started, Kevin Spacey was asked by Christine Agnew KC if a “cr*tch grab” was something that he would “normally do” to “someone you had met for the first time”.

Spacey testified: “No,” and when asked if it was a move he had tried before that had worked, and if he considered it his “trademark”, the actor hit back: “No. Let me put it this way, it is the term ‘grabbing a crotch’ or ‘groping a c*otch’ that I object to.

“That’s generally not a first move.”

Spacey also told the court he was sure “if I wanted to I could have s*x all the time, but I didn’t” and stressed he is an “affectionate” man.

Kevin Spacey added: “Every encounter that we have as humans, that I have had, is unique. The circumstance is unique, the person is unique, and how we have interacted is unique.

“I can’t give you a sort of rundown of what always happens, it’s always different.”

Kevin Spacey admitted he had “definitely misread” signs from one complainant who rejected an alleged s*xual grope at a property where he was staying in the early 2010s.

The actor added he had ‘consensual interactions’ with two other complainants, one of whom drove him to a celebrity party in the early 2000s, as well as a rising actor who said Spacey drugged him before he woke to the star performing a sex act on him.

The court has been told of an alleged backstage s*xual assault in which Spacey is said to have grabbed the man’s penis “like a cobra”.

Spacey’s alleged victim said: “It was painful. The grip was quite strong.”

The actor is denying seven charges of s*xual assault, three of indecent assault, one of causing a person to engage in s*xual activity without consent and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative s*xual activity.

The trial continues and is expected to last another three weeks.

Must Read: Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League Trailer Disappearing From YouTube Not A Dubious Move By James Gunn Or Warner Bros, Claims The Studio & Reveals The Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News