Kevin Spacey is said to have grabbed a man’s cr*tch “like a cobra”, a court has heard.

The Oscar-winning actor, 63, is currently facing 12 charges of sexual assault and appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday (05.07.23), where the second of his four alleged victims claimed he had been “aggressive” towards him and accused of “laughing” at him during the alleged assault.

The man said: “He grabbed [my penis] like a like a cobra coming out and getting hold. It was aggressive. It wasn’t trying to be a seduction. It was angry. He sort of laughed.”

According to reports, the man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – said he was left” feeling very shocked” by the alleged actions of the former ‘House of Cards‘ star and labelled them as ” an abuse of power” as he urged him to do the “right thing” and apologise.

Asked why he had come forward to police, he said: “I allowed somebody, in a way, to denigrate me.I hope he does the right thing – if he apologises then maybe I won’t want him to go to court. I hope unburdening for me will bring some closure and justice. Because it was an injustice.”

On Monday, the first alleged victim to speak out in court accused Spacey of “grooming” him and claimed that he had “grabbed him” in private areas.

He said: “He grabbed me in private areas, and tried to get me to put my hands on him. He tried to grope me and grab me and it made me feel very, very uncomfortable. He was almost, from the get go, grooming me.”

The man also described Spacey as a “slippery, difficult person” and a “mixed-up individual.”

The man told how the alleged incidents took place over a five-year period when the ‘American Beauty’ star was artistic director at the Old Vic Theatre in London, a position he held from 2004 to 2015.

Spacey – who denies all charges – was said to be “listening intently” to the evidence after he arrived at the courthouse unhandcuffed.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew kicked off the trial by detailing the numerous allegations stacked against Spacey.

Agnew told the court: “He is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards. He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who s*xually assaults other men.

“A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a s*xual bully.”

She told the court it was important not to get “starstruck” or “overwhelmed” by Spacey.

The four male complainants whose cases will be heard over the next month or so have the right to anonymity.

The first plaintiff claimed they were inappropriately touched by Spacey and that the contact got “more intense”, leading to him being grabbed and groped aggressively.

And Agnew told the court the Hollywood actor got a “sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression”.

The third plaintiff, who reported the actor first, allegedly woke up to Spacey performing a sex act on him after spending the night at his flat following an evening at the pub.

The male claims Spacey offered to mentor him.

And he said he “sat and cried” at a bus stop at 5am after the alleged assault took place.

In 2013, a fourth male met Spacey at the Oxfordshire pub he worked at and later met with him at another drinking establishment he suggested they meet at.

According to the complainant, Spacey touched his leg and told him to “be cool” when he kissed his neck.

The prosecutor then told the court that Spacey grabbed the male’s cr*tch.

Agnew said Spacey thought he could get away with doing “what and who he wanted, when he wanted”.

Patrick Gibbs, Spacey’s barrister, argued that the allegations made against his client had been “reimagined with a sinister spin” and “deliberately exaggerated”.

He went on to ask the jury to consider what the male complainants wanted to gain from Spacey and whether they were after his money or using him to enter the acting industry.

Gibbs added: “What did they want from his wealth and from his influence and what do they still want do you think?”

The barrister then accused the complainants of spreading “damned lies” about the actor.

He concluded: “You will soon hear I suggest some truths, you will soon hear some half-truths, you will also hear I suggest…some deliberate exaggerations and you will hear many damned lies.”

The trial is set to last for four weeks.

