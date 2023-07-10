Kevin Spacey has been accused of coming out as gay to “excuse” and avoid “taking responsibility” for his alleged inappropriate s*xual behaviour.

The Oscar-winning actor, Kevin is on trial facing 12 charges of s*xual assault, and London’s Southwark Crown Court this week heard he was “hiding in plain sight” when he made a series of “vile” remarks before grabbing a man’s private parts “with force” at a central London theatre in the mid-2000s.

The court also heard one complainant felt “degraded” and “belittled” after the alleged incident about Kevin Spacey.

During cross-examination, the man – who is not being named for legal reasons – said he felt compelled to come forward after the rise of the MeToo movement.

Giving evidence from behind a screen, the man added hearing other victims of sexual abuse go public with stories about being subjected to inappropriate s*xual behaviour made him “feel worse”.

He added he felt as if he’d “let myself down and other people down” as he had “allowed myself to be treated in a way that no one should”.

The man remarked about ‘The Usual Suspects’ star Kevin Spacey coming out as gay in 2017: “I thought it was really disappointing he wasn’t taking responsibility. It was very disappointing that someone was using their s*xuality to excuse their bad behaviour.”

Kevin Spacey revealed his s*xuality around the time he faced allegations of unwanted s*xual advances in the US, which the actor denied – as he does all charges he is currently facing.

The court has been told of an alleged backstage s*xual assault in which Spacey is said to have grabbed the man’s p*nis “like a cobra”.

Kevin Spacey’s alleged victim said: “It was painful. The grip was quite strong.”

When Kevin Spacey’s defence lawyer Patrick Gibbs KC told the man: “My suggestion is that it simply didn’t happen at all and it doesn’t make sense,” the complainant replied: “No, it doesn’t make sense that someone would do that to another person.”

Spacey is denying seven charges of s*xual assault, three of indecent assault, one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative s*xual activity.

The trial continues on Monday (10.07.23) and is expected to last another three weeks.

