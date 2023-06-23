Kevin Costner’s former tenant has denied having a fling with the actor’s estranged wife. Daniel Starr made headlines in reports Kevin, 68, confronted him about his friendship with his former partner Christine Baumgartner, 49, who is now demanding nearly $250,000 a month to help raise her and Kevin’s three children as part of a divorce settlement.

When asked about the nature of his relationship with the duo, Daniel told TMZ he was “just a guy who paid (his) rent” and who tries “to be friendly to everybody”.

The real estate developer, Daniel Starr added: “I just had a tenant landlord relationship (with them), nothing else. “There was nothing there. They have kids and are going through a divorce.”

Starr went on to share his well-wishes for the exes amid their split.

“I just hope that it ends peacefully for them. I hope his divorce resolves and his kids are minimally impacted.”

A source had told The Sun about Daniel’s apparently close bond with Christine:

“After he moved in, he became close friends with Chris and Kevin. They’d hang out together with their kids. But Kevin was always away filming, so Chris must have been lonely.”

The insider added Christine hung out “almost daily” with Daniel, which allegedly led to Kevin confronting him.

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May after 18 years of marriage, and court papers now show she wants a small fortune to maintain the liftestyles of her and Kevin’s kids Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and 13-year-old Grace Avery.

According to documents obtained by People, Christine claims the cash being requested is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”.

She also wants Kevin to pay for their kids’ private-school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports and health care expenses, according to the court documents.

Her filing has led to Kevin’s recent income records being released.

According to People, he made more than $19 million in 2022 and his family’s expenses, which included chefs and trips to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, cost $6,645,285.

His net income was reportedly $7,595,520 after taxes.

Kevin has accused Christine of spending $95,000 of his money “without prior notice” to him on lawyers and a forensic accountant amid the proceedings.

The pair – who have a pre-nuptial agreement – are said to agree on child custody, which Christine has reportedly described as “joint”.

She is also not seeking spousal support.

