Kevin Costner has broken his silence on his gruelling divorce fight – saying it feels “so bad”.

The ‘Bodyguard’ actor, 68, recently won his fight to have the child support payments slashed for the three kids he shares with his 49-year-old estranged wife Christine Baumgartner – with a judge ruling he’s now to pay her $63,000 per month – and he has now described the fight as “horrible”.

He told Access Hollywood following his win: “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at.

“It feels so bad. We’re talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can’t.”

When the outlet asked whether Costner “still has love” for his estranged wife, he replied: “Of course.”

The Oscar-winning ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor stressed that he “wasn’t … laughing” about their divorce proceedings despite cracking a joke on the stand.

Baumgartner’s attorney had accused Costner of making more money than he previously stated, with him quipping, “We’ll have to have a treasure hunt to find it.”

His remarks on Friday marked his first direct admissions about the breakup since Christine filed for divorce in May.

Kevin’s court fight over her child support payments saw him claim she was dating his close friend Josh Connor, with whom she holidayed with in July.

He accused her of receiving $20,000 in cash from the financier.

She alleged via her lawyer Kevin was “withholding” evidence of his finances – an allegation he later denied on the stand.

Christine had filed a request that he pay $175,057 in monthly installments for their sons Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, which she later reduced to $161,592.

Christine said luxury living is in the teenagers’ “DNA at this point” as she requested they are treated to lavish holidays and private jet travel.

