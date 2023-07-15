Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon don’t have many famous friends.

The 57-year-old actress – who is best known for her role as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson in TV drama ‘The Closer’ – admitted that despite their respective careers, she and her 65-year-old husband “don’t love actors”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She told Parade magazine: “We only have normal friends!

“No, Kevin and I don’t have a Rolodex of famous people. We don’t love actors. Most of my friends I’ve had since I was a teenager.”

The couple – who got married in 1988 and have children Travis, 34, and Sosie, 31, together – raised their children in New York City, and Kyra revealed that was always the plan.

She said: “Yes, and I’m really glad we did.

“When I was doing ‘The Closer’, there was a family conversation of like, ‘Should we move to LA?’ And the kids were like, ‘No, no, no, no!’

“They’re just dyed-in-the-wool New Yorkers. It’s hard but you grow up faster and you see the world in a different way, and that’s a good thing.”

While Travis is a musician, Sosie has followed her parents into acting, and she had a chance to direct her daughter in ‘Story of a Girl’ as Kyra stepped behind the camera for the first time.

She gushed: “She’s extraordinary and very special, and I hope to direct her more.

“When I sit down to watch her performances, it’s like I’m watching Joaquin Phoenix because I have no idea what I’m going to get.

“That’s so exciting to me.”

While Kyra has still acted over the years – she’s appeared most recently in the likes of ‘Endings, Beginnings’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘ – she is glad to have found another passion in directing.

She explained: “I’m really grateful that I’m a multi-hyphenate because I think that parts are fewer and far between when you get older, period.

“There are just not many great scripts out there. For anybody!

“To be able to get hired as a director is fantastic because you get to take all these creative and intense feelings and channel them into something.”

Must Read: Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Reveals Not Using Any Smart Gadget/Tech While Writing Any Script, Netizens Laud The GOAT “Someone Needs To Backup His PC”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News