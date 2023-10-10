Kesha feels she’s out of her comfort zone whenever she goes on a first date.

The 36-year-old pop star is always anxious before her dates – but she’s fortunate to have a strong support system around her.

The ‘Tik Tok‘ hitmaker – who prefers not to label her s*xuality, having previously identified as bisexual – told PEOPLE: “My best friend is so great. She’ll just sit on the other side of the bar and be like, ‘Give me a signal.'”

Kesha also revealed that she feels nervous whenever she boards a flight.

The singer shared: “I get nervous every time I fly – whenever the plane takes off, whenever we land. I just annoy the person next to me and make them hold my hand.”

Meanwhile, in 2022, Kesha took to social media to discuss her s*xuality.

The Take It Off singer explained that she couldn’t put a label on her s*xuality.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Happy pride! In case I haven’t been straightforward enough (LOL), I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f****** lucky to have you.

“I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun [sun emoji]

“How weird and interesting and fun this life is, right? I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all. I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved. Love u animals, happy pride (sic)”

