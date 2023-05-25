Kesha once mistook intense anxiety for a “psychotic break”.

The 36-year-old star – who has been open about her mental health struggles – admitted she has turned to “spirituality” to help her heal after having to deal with a “crazy” experience.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she said: “I went through this crazy psychedelic spiritual experience in the midst of the anxiety… it was pure anxiety.

“My brain felt like… I thought maybe it was the process of having a psychotic break or something.

“But then once I just started leaning into it, I was like, ‘Well, it’s happening, so what am I going to do about it?’ “

The ‘Tik Tok’ hitmaker revealed she wrote new track ‘Eat The Acid’ – which features on her new album ‘Gag Order’ – about the experience.

She added: “I had this full psychedelic kind of trip sober, and that’s what ‘Eat the Acid’ is written about.”

As well as writing, Kesha took comfort in a “rabbit hole” of spirituality and “the paranormal”.

She said: “But after that I just really started leaning into… I’m a triple Pisces, I love weird, unexplainable, spiritual, supernatural stuff.

“So after this happened to me, I went down a total — it’s my rabbit hole I’m currently in, is just the paranormal and also different spirituality, different things people believe in.

“I’m just trying to read about it because I feel like we’re all talking about a similar thing.”

Kesha – who sued music producer Lukasz Gottwald in 2014 in a bid to get out of her recording contracts after accusing him of sexual assault and battery, while he subsequently filed a countersuit for defamation which will go to trial in July – recently admitted that working on the new album was an emotional experience.

She told The Guardian newspaper: “I would walk in every day and for approximately two hours I would cry and he would just create space.

“He never once asked me to stop crying, or to get it together. It just took me a minute to put a voice to these really unpleasant, embarrassing emotions.

“I don’t want to be seen as weak, or f***** up, or unhappy, because overall in my life … I have all the emotions.”

