Kesha and Dr Luke have settled their long-running court fight weeks before it was set to go to trial.

The ‘My First Kiss’ singer, 36, and the 49-year-old music producer have been locked in a legal dispute after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping her after a party, prompting Dr Luke – who denied the allegation – to file a defamation case.

They said in a joint statement released on Thursday (22.06.23) that was shared on Kesha’s Instagram stories about how they have now settled his action: “Kesha and Dr Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution.”

It went on to give two separate statements from Kesha and Dr Luke.

Kesha, previously known as Ke$ha, said in her section of the post in white capital letters on a black background: “Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened.

“I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one.

“I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr Luke, born Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, maintained his innocence in his statement below Kesha’s message.

He said: “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened.

“I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone.

“For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years.

“It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

Kesha had claimed Dr Luke’s alleged attack came after a party in 2005.

She said he had been sexually, physically and verbally abusive during the decade-long period they worked together, and that his behaviour sparked her eating disorders.

Her suit also alleged the singer had been abused to the point where she “nearly lost her life”.

Dr Luke claimed Kesha had legally defamed him with a “false and shocking” allegation that he drugged and raped her.

He said she made the claims against him as leverage to secure a more lucrative deal – which the singer denied, arguing the producer’s defamation case was an effort to silence a victim.

