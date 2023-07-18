Kerry Katona has been consulting a shaman to help boost her mental health. The former Atomic Kitten singer is “excited” about working with the healer and is hoping heading overseas to a specialist retreat will help her to “heal” and stop feeling so “overwhelmed”.

Kerry wrote in her column for new! magazine: “It’s been amazing. “I’m really into spiritual and holistic stuff, so I’m going to go away to one of his retreats abroad later this year, too. I’ve been feeling really overwhelmed recently. I’m really struggling mentally at the moment and I feel like I need to heal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I met my shaman when I was starring on ‘The Big Celebrity Detox’, so I’m excited to keep working with him. I want to travel and try different alternative medicines. I’ve tried so many different things and I want to see what formulas from the earth can do,” Kerry Katona added.

The 42-year-old star – who has Molly, 21, and Lilly, 20, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second spouse Mark Croft, and eight-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay – is worried about her physical health too as she’s been feeling “really run down”.

Kerry Katona wrote: “Last week, I headed to London to do some work and brought DJ along with me for some company since she is off school for the summer.

“We also met up with my Lilly as she’s in London working now. It was tough because I still wasn’t feeling well. I don’t know what’s going on with me, but I’m feeling really run down.”

Kerry Katona recently revealed she had undergone oxygen therapy to ease the pain caused by scoliosis, a condition which causes curvature of the spine.

Kerry wrote in her column last week: “I did it with specialist Dr Andre, and it was quite cosy actually – I felt like I was being reborn!

“It’s supposed to relieve pressure and help with my scoliosis, but it takes quite a few sessions to work so I haven’t seen any improvement yet.

“I’m really struggling with my back at the moment, so I’m going to a chiropractor, but he can only help in small sections at a time. I’m going to keep going with it though, in the hope that I get results soon.”

Must Read: “The Flash Microwaves A Baby,” Netizens List Down Reasons To Not Watch Ezra Miller Starrer As It Heads To Digital After Being Called ‘Worst’ Box Office Flop In The History Of Superhero Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News