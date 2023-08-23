Kerry Katona is “scared” of how far technology appears to be going.

The 42-year-old star is engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney, 40, and was left when his business Instagram had been hijacked as she worried about the notion that the world will soon be completely digital.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry Katona said: “Ryan’s Instagram was hacked last week, which was a nightmare. His account has been taken over and is all fake now – it’s so bad. Instagram is his business so it’s even worse for him. It’s so wrong to hack someone’s account. People live on their phones and some also make a living from it, so it’s a real inconvenience. It’s scary the way things are going with technology – soon everything will be digital. The world is changing so drastically.”

Meanwhile, Kerry Katona and former Atomic Kitten singer- who was initially married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay – revealed that she and her brood are now jetting off on holiday now that her eldest has returned from being with her dad in Ireland and had treated them all to see summer blockbuster ‘Barbie’ after hanging on until they could all go.

Kerry Katona said: “Molly has come home for the rest of the summer as we’re all going on holiday to Marbella together. It will be her birthday while we’re out there and then mine so we’re going to have a joint celebration, which will be so much fun.

“Before we jet off, we’ve just been spending quality time all together – it’s been a full house. We’ve watched lots of movies and finally went to see ‘Barbie‘. I’d been holding off going until Molly could come too.”

