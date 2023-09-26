Kerry Katona had to cancel work after suffering a “scary” panic attack.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 42, – who was initially married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 22, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay but is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney – admitted that she recently had a panic attack so severe that she had to pull the plug on a gig as she urged fans to remember that their mental health should always take priority.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry Katona said: “Your mental health comes first, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with admitting that. I’ve struggled with anxiety myself for many years. I had a severe panic attack just last week. I had to cancel a gig as I felt so unwell. It really scared me. I haven’t had an attack like that in a long time. Anxiety is crippling.”

Meanwhile, the OnlyFans star had seen a trailer for new documentary ‘House of Kardashian’ and slammed claims made by Caitlyn Jenner – who whilst living as Bruce Jenner fathered Kendal and Kylie with ex-wife Kris – that her stepdaughter Kim had “calculated” her rise to fame.

She said: “Caitlyn Jenner has claimed Kim Kardashian “calculated” her rise to fame, in a trailer for new Sky documentary House Of Kardashian.

I do think it’s in quite bad taste for Caitlyn to be coming out and making these claims. I can imagine it puts her daughters, Kylie and Kendall, in a bit of an awkward position, too. I don’t think Caitlyn would be as famous as she is now if it wasn’t for the Kardashians.”

