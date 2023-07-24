Kerry Katona has revealed her cancer scare that “put the fear of God in me”. The former Atomic Kitten star, 42, has revealed she found a lump under her armpit around the same time the late Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020, before she tragically lost her battle the following year, aged just 39.

She told OK! Magazine: “I once found a lump underneath my armpit in the shower. It was around a similar time that Sarah Harding was diagnosed, which put the fear of God in me.”

Kerry Katona further added, “My life flashed before my eyes and that’s when my health anxiety really kicked on. I had the realisation that we’re not all immortal and that your health is not always something you can control.”

Kerry Katona was lucky that her lump did not turn out to be the deadly disease.

The ‘Whole Again’ hitmaker is focused on her health after being diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition which causes curvature of the spine, and recently revealed she has been consulting a shaman to help boost her mental health.

Kerry is “excited” about working with the healer and hopes heading overseas to a specialist retreat will help her to “heal” and stop feeling so “overwhelmed”.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: “It’s been amazing. I’m really into spiritual and holistic stuff, so I’m going to go away to one of his retreats abroad later this year, too. I’ve been feeling really overwhelmed recently. I’m really struggling mentally at the moment, and I feel like I need to heal.

“I met my shaman when I was starring on ‘The Big Celebrity Detox’, so I’m excited to keep working with him. I want to travel and try different alternative medicines. I’ve tried so many different things and I want to see what formulas from the earth can do.”

The panto star – who has Molly, 21, and Lilly, 20, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second spouse Mark Croft, and eight-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay – is worried about her physical health too as she’s been feeling “really run down”.

She wrote: “Last week, I headed to London to do some work and brought DJ along with me for some company since she is off school for the summer.

“We also met up with my Lilly as she’s in London working now. It was tough because I still wasn’t feeling well. I don’t know what’s going on with me, but I’m feeling really run down.”

Kerry recently revealed she had undergone oxygen therapy to ease the pain caused by scoliosis.

She wrote in her column a previous week “I did it with specialist Dr Andre, and it was quite cosy actually – I felt like I was being reborn!

“It’s supposed to relieve pressure and help with my scoliosis, but it takes quite a few sessions to work so I haven’t seen any improvement yet.

“I’m really struggling with my back at the moment, so I’m going to a chiropractor, but he can only help in small sections at a time. I’m going to keep going with it though, in the hope that I get results soon.”

