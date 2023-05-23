Kerry Katona “bickers” with her fiance because she is so busy with work.

The 42-year-old star – who was initially married to Westlife singer Brian Fadden, 42, from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 14, with second husband Mark Croft, and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay – is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney and is glad to get away on holiday with him for some “alone time” because work and family life often gets in the way when they are at home.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: “By the time you read this, Ryan and I will be lapping up the sun in Marbella. It’s just the two of us so it will be a really romantic and relaxed break.

It’s our five-year anniversary next month, but I’m going to be so busy with work then that we’re celebrating with this trip instead. It will be nice for us to have some alone time – at home we’re juggling so much with family and work that we bicker. We want to move to Spain eventually, but that’s for another time.”

Meanwhile, the former Atomic Kitten singer – who since her days with the ‘Whole Again’ hitmakers in the late 1990s has appeared extensively on reality television, is a regular face in pantomime and has claimed to have made more than £1 million selling X-rated pictures of herself on OnlyFans – reacted to the news that fellow pop singer Hannah Spearritt will not be joining her S Club 7 bandmates on their upcoming tour following the death of co-star Paul Cattermole.

Kerry Katona explained that had she been in the same position, she would have carried on with the tour as a way of paying tribute to the tragic pop star, who died in April at the age of 46.

She said: “I was surprised to hear that Hannah Spearritt has stepped away from the S Club 7 tour because, from what I can remember, she was so excited about the reunion. I think Paul would have wanted her to do it. If it was me, I would have done it in his honour and turned it into the biggest wake for him. It will be tough for the other band members to perform without either of them, but everyone reacts differently to grief – Hannah has to do what’s best for her.”

