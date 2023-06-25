Kendra Wilkinson felt “lost” after she split from Hank Baskett.

The 38-year-old star was married to Hank between 2009 and 2018, and Kendra admits that their break-up “triggered” her depression.

Kendra told the ‘On Display with Melissa Gorga’ podcast: “I didn’t understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing.”

Kendra Wilkinson actually felt like she lost her identity amid her split from Hank Baskett, 40.

The blonde beauty – who has Hank, 13, and Alijah, nine, with her ex-husband – explained: “I didn’t have everything I knew for a really long time. I didn’t know who I was. I was so lost.”

However, Kendra has managed to rediscover her sense of purpose through her new TV show, ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’.

The reality star – who is now working as a real estate agent in Los Angeles – said: “I had to figure it out and put faith in something again, put faith in life.”

Meanwhile, Kendra recently admitted that she’ll “always” love Hank.

The TV star remains very fond of her ex-husband – but Kendra insisted that she won’t rekindle their romance.

She told E! News: “I love him and I always will, but I’m not sure if that’s possible.

“We’re co-parenting so good. The kids are so happy. I’m just trying to figure out who I am right now. Like, it’s a process. It’s a lot. So, I’m really getting to know who I am right now, and it takes a lot of time to do that.”

Kendra also revealed that she’s currently too busy to search for romance.

The reality star explained that she’s focused on ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood‘ for the time being.

She added: “I don’t think dating is in my near future.”

