Kelly Clarkson’s kids continue to “dream” that she’ll reunite with her ex-husband.

The 41-year-old pop star – who has Remy, seven, and River, eight, with Brandon Blackstock – has revealed that her children continue to dream about a reconciliation.

Kelly told the ‘We Can Do Hard Things’ podcast: “Your kids will still have a hard time. It doesn’t matter if you stay, it doesn’t matter if you go, I am still having conversations [with my kids] three years later.

“My kids just came back from my ex and any time there’s mention of maybe him being with somebody else … they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day.”

Kelly Clarkson actually believes that she’s become a better mom since splitting from Brandon.

The chart-topping singer – who was married to Brandon between 2013 and 2021 – said: “I’m a far better mother because when you’re honest with yourself, you’re able to be honest with others.”

Kelly Clarkson previously confessed that her children were devastated by her split from Brandon.

The ‘Miss Independent‘ hitmaker said on the ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ podcast: “I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’

“Sometimes they’ll say – especially the past two years – a lot of it – and it kills me – and I want them to be honest so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh god, don’t tell me that,’ but a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it. And I’m raising that kind of individual.”

