Kelly Clarkson was “lonely” after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The ‘A Moment Like This’ singer, 41, filed for divorce from her 46-year-old former partner in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, which sparked a bitter split battle, and Kelly says she is now happy to be moving her self-titled talk show to New York after finding life in Los Angeles isolating following the break-up, especially during the pandemic.

Referencing her divorce with Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson said on the ‘Today’ show: “I think Covid pointed out a lot of things. A lot of us didn’t make it relationship-wise.

Kelly Clarkson added, “Also it just proved I’ve never really liked living in LA.”

She added she felt like LA was “never her thing” in the two decades she has lived in the city, and said: “I never wanted to live there in the first place. It was just me and my kids all the way on that coast.

“All my family lives on this coast. So it just got lonely.”

“I’m lonely there. Not as in, like, ‘I need a boyfriend’ kind of thing. Lonely as in, like, you miss your family, you miss just having any family, or that kind of relationship.”

Texan Kelly, whose talk show move was announced in May by NBC, told Andy Cohen, 55, on a SiriusXM Town Hall: “We go nowhere in LA. I came (to New York) and this is what won me over.

“I came here and I was like, ‘Why have I never lived here?’ I know why. My ex does not like living in a city like this, but I just never had done it.

“I literally called one of the (NBC) heads and was like, ‘Listen, my life has been a dumpster fire and I’m really unhappy in LA and I don’t know if I’ll continue in LA. What are our thoughts about possibly moving this to New York?’”

She said the two children she had with Brandon, nine-year-old girl River and son Remington, seven, backed her decision to move to the Big Apple.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon did not reach a settlement until two years after she filed for divorce.

The singer told host Glennon Doyle, 47, on the ‘We Can Do Hard Things’ podcast about how she felt better after her marriage split: “I can say that after (the divorce) I’m a far better mother. “Because I think when you’re honest with yourself, you’re able to be honest with others.”

