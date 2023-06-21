Kelly Clarkson “loves” attending therapy sessions.

The 41-year-old pop star has revealed that she started attending therapy before her split from Brandon Blackstock, and she thinks it’s been really beneficial for her.

Kelly – who was married to Brandon between 2013 and 2021 – told ‘ET Canada,’ “I’ve been regularly doing it. I do love it.

“I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties and … not just about the relationships, just in general, I’d never really done regular therapy or anything like that,” Kelly Clarkson added.

“Usually, honestly, writing is therapeutic for me and I have a really great group of friends, so I feel like I have a good, you know, listening party and like to bounce things off of thoughts and feelings or whatever. But it literally was a really good turning point for me.

“They give you so many tools for how to navigate certain situations and also to have somebody outside your circle that doesn’t know anything but just knows what’s happening in the now. And that was really helpful.”

Kelly – whose new album is called ‘Chemistry’ – believes she’s actually at her most creative when she’s “going through something”.

Reflecting on her creative inspirations, she added, “I always say like people’s best work of art, whether you’re a sculptor, painter, writer, whatever you are, it’s usually after a hard time because that’s when they’re feeling everything so intensely … the artist, right?

“I didn’t want to come out with just like an angry [record]. Anger is there. But you know, there’s anger, there’s sadness, there’s happiness, there’s hope, like there’s all of it on there. So that was really important to me, too, to make sure all of that was in there.”

