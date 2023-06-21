Kelly Brook claims Jeff Goldblum once asked for her phone number in a Snappy Snaps. The 43-year-old star has revealed that she “bumped into” the Hollywood actor in the photo-printing store, and Kelly claims that Jeff, 70, actually asked for her phone number.

On ‘Heart Drive with JK and Kelly Brook’, she was asked by her co-host: “Have you met Jeff Goldblum?”

The brunette beauty then replied: “I did, in Snappy Snaps.” Kelly Brook subsequently recalled her unusual encounter with the Marvel star. She shared: “I met him in Snappy Snaps, I was picking up my holiday pictures.”

JK then asked her: “Hang on a second … and you bumped into Jeff Goldblum, in Snappy Snaps … did you get to look at his Snappy Snaps or not?”

Kelly Brook explained that she actually had a flirty exchange with Jeff Goldblum.

She said: “No, he was looking at mine [laughs] … he asked for my number.”

Despite this, Kelly also insisted that “nothing happened” between herself and the ‘Jurassic Park’ actor.

Asked how she rejected the movie star, Kelly replied: “Who said I turned him down! I was an actress, I would have done anything for that role! That’s a joke, that’s a joke – that’s not a good joke!

“Well, you didn’t see me in ‘Jurassic Park 2′ so you know nothing happened!”

Meanwhile, Kelly Brook recently revealed that her sex life is better than ever.

The model – who married Jeremy Parisi in 2022 – admits that she’s never felt so confident in the bedroom, after overhauling her lifestyle.

Kelly told The Sun newspaper: “Sex is better with age and, yes, also when you are feeling healthier as you are feeling more confident in your body.

“If I am training and I am eating well I definitely feel sexier.

“If you feel good then that definitely spills over to other areas in your life, for sure.”

