Kelis says she and Bill Murray are happy, rich and blessed.

The ‘Milkshake’ singer, 43, is reported to have been quietly dating the ‘Ghostbusters’ actor, 72, after they apparently bonded over their shared grief over the loss of their spouses, but she said earlier this week she “wouldn’t bother” to address the rumours.

But she has now responded to one fan who asked for an answer on whether the pair were dating on Instagram by replying: “Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who’s really laughing?”

Speculation about Kelis and Bill started last week after The Sun reported the pair have been “getting close for a while”.

Days after they were spotted together backstage at one of Kelis’ gigs in London, the singer travelled to Greece with her three children, where she has bombarded on her social media with thousands of questions from fans on her Instagram over her unlikely romance with Bill.

She has also responded to a fan who called her a “lover” and “free spirit” by posting a heart emoji.

Kelis has repeatedly refused to address sleazy remarks about her and Bill and trolling while on her holiday as she posted photos of her enjoying time in the sun and on a boat in Greece.

Sources told The Sun Kelis and Bill have been “getting close” after they met in America, following the 2022 death of her husband Mike Mora from stomach cancer when he was aged only 37.

Bill’s ex-wife Jennifer Butler, from whom he split in 2008 after more than a decade together, died in 2021 and he last year mourned the passing of his brother Ed.

Last weekend, Bill was spotted watching a number of Kelis’ shows, including from the side of the stage in London as she performed at the Mighty Hoopla festival in the south of the capital.

Bill is currently filming a sequel to the ‘Ghostbusters’ franchise in London, which sees him reprise his role as Peter Venkman alongside many of the original cast from the 1984 blockbuster.

Off screen, his second wife Jennifer Butler accused him of domestic abuse and sex, marijuana and alcohol addictions – as well as cheating – during their marriage.

The costume designer filed for divorce in 2008, but the pair are understood to have remained in touch before her death in 2021.

Kelis accused her first husband, hip hop mogul Nas, 49, of physically and mentally abusing her throughout their five-year marriage, which he denied.

She filed for divorce in 2009 while she was seven months pregnant with their son, and had her first child, Knight, 13, with Nas, and her youngest two kids – Shepherd, eight, and Galilee, two – with her late husband.

