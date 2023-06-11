Kelis is refusing to confirm or deny her rumoured romance with Bill Murray. The ‘Milkshake’ singer, 43, was last week reported to be dating ‘Ghostbusters’ actor Bill, 72, after the actor was spotted at her shows in London, with The Sun reporting the pair have been “getting close for a while”.

Kelis was asked on her Instagram by a fan as she continues to holiday in Greece in the wake of the rumour: “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breaking her silence for the first time since talk started she was with Bill, Kelis responded: “Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

Bill Murray shares six sons with his ex-wives, and he and Kelis are said to have bonded over their separate “recent bereavements”.

An insider told The Sun: “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Kelis’ husband Mike Mora, died in March 2022 following a battle with stomach cancer aged 37. The couple had two children – son Shepherd, seven, and daughter Galilee, two, while Kelis has son Knight, 13, with her ex-husband Nas.

Bill lost his older brother Ed in 2020 and his second wife, Jennifer Butler, in 2021. He has sons Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 22, with Jennifer, along with Homer, 41, and Luke, 38, with first wife Margaret Kelly.

After Bill Murray and Jennifer split in 2008, he was candid about enjoying life as a single man, telling Howard Stern in 2014: “It would be nice to go to some of these things and have a date… to have someone to bring along (to George Clooney’s wedding.)

“But there’s a lot that I am not doing that I need to do, (like) working on yourself or self-development or something… becoming more connected to myself.”

Must Read: Blackpink’s Lisa’s P*bic Hair Filled Toilet Seat, The Couch She Sat On & More Were Auctioned By A Bangkok Cafe, Gets Slammed For S*xual Harassment!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News