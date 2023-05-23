Katy Perry tried to spread “love and light” with her coronation performance.

Katy took to the stage at the royal concert following the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla early this month and loved taking her “history buff” mother, Mary, along to the proceedings as she performed her hits for the monarch.

Katy Perry told ExtraTV: “My memory is being with my mom and staying in Windsor Castle, staying in history and the King was right below us, so we couldn’t make too much noise. I don’t know, it was just so wonderful to share it all with my mom and to see her face light up. She is such a history buff, I’ve become a history buff. I tried to serve myself on a golden platter, how about that? I was just there to do my job which is to always spread love and and light and I really felt that as I sang ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’. It was amazing!”

Meanwhile, the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ hitmaker has in recent years been serving as a judge on ‘American Idol’ – which saw Iam Tongi crowned as the winner of its 21st season last Sunday and admitted that because she has not released an album since 2020’s ‘Smile’, and instead been headling a residency in Las Vegas she has “missed” getting to do what the successful contestants on the show will be going on to do.

Katy Perry said: “I miss going out into the world and doing what those kids get to do. I’m getting a little FOMO after all these years because it’s been quite a minute. I’m so proud of everything we’ve been able to do.”

