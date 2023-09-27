Katie Price is relaunching her music career. The 45-year-old former glamour model has dabbled in pop over the years of her showbiz career and last tried her hand at singing with ‘Hurricane’ in 2019 but has now teamed up with former ‘X Factor’ contestant Scarlett Lee to record a cover of a famous track, which will be released in the coming weeks

Speaking during a TikTok Live on Tuesday (26.09.23), Katie said: “You’ll know this song. We’re doing a cover version and then we will release it in two weeks.”

Katie Price started her music career when she became the runner-up in the search for the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and the following year she joined then-husband Peter Andre to record ‘A Whole New World’, a covers collection comprising of the famous track from Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ and other tracks such as Sir Elton John and Kiki Dee classic ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’.

In 2010, Katie Price released ‘Free to Love Again’ but the single stalled at number 60 and upon releasing ‘I Got U’ in 2017, explained that she had “always wanted” to be a pop star and was “passionate” about music before the track ultimately failed to enter the charts.

Speaking on UK TV show ‘Loose Women’, Katie said: “I’ve had a song made for my voice, the Eurovision song wasn’t made for my voice. I was just given a song and I had to sing it. It was written for me. I haven’t had any singing lessons. Nobody is interested whatsoever, my manager didn’t book any of this.

“It won’t be a flop, I’m confident. This is my passion. I’ve always wanted to be a pop star or a model. I’m doing it because I can do it and I will do it. It’s not about money.”

