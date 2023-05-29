Kathleen Turner felt “scornful” after she learned Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas had a contest over who could bed her first.

The mum-of-one ‘Romancing the Stone’ actress, 68, who had her singer daughter Rachel Ann Weiss, 35, with her ex-husband Jay Weiss, was fresh from her big-screen debut as Matty Walker in 1981 hit ‘Body Heat’ was having dinner with the trio of Hollywood stars when they hatched the secret competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It wasn’t until years later, when Michael Douglas let their plan slip, that Kathleen – who never bedded any of the actors – realised she was at the centre of their s*x contest.

She told the Daily Mail about being naïve at the time: “Well, I was the hot new thing and they were hot things and we were all supposed to link up, only nobody bothered to tell me that!”

When asked how she felt after Michael, 78, told her about the s*x contest: “Scornful.”

Kathleen, who will return to TV screens this week Sky’s new Watergate drama ‘White House Plumbers’, added she was able to tackle Hollywood sleazes.

She said: “They didn’t bother me much – one good look from me was like, ‘Drop dead, OK?’”

Kathleen, who divorced her real estate businessman husband Jay in 2007 after a 23-year marriage, also said about not dating stars: “I’ve always considered male actors much more vain than women.

“I’ve never seen one pass a mirror yet.”

Kathleen added to the Mail she never ended up sleeping with her ‘Romancing the Stone’ co-star Michael as his estranged first wife Diandra Luker, 67, turned up on set while they were shooting and the actress decided: “You don’t mess with another woman’s husband.”

She also said a romantic relationship may have ruined their on-screen chemistry as she considered Michael a misogynist.

Kathleen added: “Michael was a very active man and I was not. So I think our lifestyles would not have worked out.

“He’s a misogynist. He was. But I think Catherine (Zeta-Jones, his wife since 2000) changed him.”

Must Read: Quentin Tarantino’s Aspiration To Make A James Bond Movie Was Killed By The Broccolis & People Didn’t Want Him To Make An 007 Movie Thinking, “It Could F*ck Up Our Billion-Dollar Thing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News