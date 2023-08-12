Katharine McPhee’s son’s nanny has died.

The 39-year-old singer/songwriter and her husband David Foster, 73, had been performing together on a tour in Asia before Katharine pulled out of the last few shows due to a “horrible tragedy”, which has now been revealed as the death of their son’s nanny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An insider told TMZ: “Their son’s nanny, who they considered family, passed away.”

Katharine did not give any details about the tragedy, when she took to Instagram to issue an apology and explanation for missing the last few shows.

She wrote: “Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family.”

“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine.”

Their celebrity pals reached out with messages of sympathy, with Nicole Scherzinger writing: “Sending my love and prayers for your family.”

David’s ex-wife Linda Thompson added: “Sending you and David love, hoping that everything is OK.”

Katharine and David have been married since 2019 and have two-year-old son Rennie together.

David has daughters Sara, 42, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, with second wife Rebecca Dyer, along with Allison, 53, and Amy, 49, from previous relationships.

Katharine, who is David’s fifth wife, was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian’s Favourite S*x Position Might End Up Being Your Favourite Too, She Once Spoke About “A Little Doggy Style Action” Spilling The Beans On Her Bedroom Secrets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News