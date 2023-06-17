Kate Moss has paid homage to the famous Diet Coke man in a new advert for the soft drink company. The 49-year-old Kate is fronting her second campaign for the beverage brand, urging fans to take a moment to ‘Love What You Love’ – spotlighting individuals who embrace a positive attitude to life, by knowing who they are and what they love.

For Season 2, Kate has been given exclusive access to the brand’s archives for inspiration, drawing on the iconic 11:30 Break TV adverts from the ’90s and 2000s as her source of creativity.

In one shot, the British catwalk queen Kate Moss can be seen sipping a Diet Coke whilst standing in front of the London skyline, in a clear nod to the 1997 television spot which saw an office full of women watch in awe as a shirtless, hunky window washer enjoyed a bottle of Diet Coke to cool off during his 11:30 break.

Speaking about the upcoming campaign, Kate Moss said: “Last year was such an incredible experience, so when we collaborated on Season 2, the brand’s archives were an amazing place to start.

“The Diet Coke Breaks are classics, and I wanted to add a fashion twist to these moments. The campaign is very different aesthetically to the ‘90s and 2000s but the narrative is the same. It’s all about a pause to love what you love and indulge yourself in that moment, without taking yourself too seriously. I’m excited to unveil the new campaign soon!”

Sean Kellett – Partnerships Assets Senior Manager Europe at The Coca-Cola Company – added: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Kate Moss as Creative Director. Last year, we took inspiration from Kate’s unrivalled archives to celebrate our shared love of fashion. In Season 2, we have given Kate Moss access to Diet Coke’s legacy to create something visually stunning and unexpected, with a Diet Coke wink. With Kate’s vision, this summer we will continue to inspire fans to embrace an unapologetic attitude to ‘Love What You Love’.”

