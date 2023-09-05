Kanye West is thought to be “missing” his “wife” Bianca Censori.

The 46-year-old rapper – who was initially married to reality superstar Kim Kardashian, 42, and has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with her – tied the knot with Bianca, 28, in a non-legally binding ceremony in January but was pictured seemingly trying to conceal his identity by wearing a black scarf around his head on his way to Electric Picnic Festival in Ireland over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, an expert has predicted that he is in “reflective mode” over his other half.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror: “Kanye is clearly in reflective mode here. His eye-gaze looks thoughtful and the way he holds his headscarf close to his mouth makes him appear tense or anxious as it resembles the kind of self-comfort ritual children do with their blanket. The reason for this apparent reflection can only be guessed at though. He looks quiet here, which could mean he’s missing Bianca.”

The news comes just hours after it emerged that the ‘Donda’ hitmaker and Bianca are banned for life from boarding a Venice boat company’s vessels after he flashed his bare butt on board.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi told Daily Mail Australia: “The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities.

“If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

A third person with the couple “obstructed the captain’s view” into the back of the boat.

They continued: “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour.

“Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

Controversial Kanye West exposed his bare b*m to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding the river taxi in Venice’s famed canals – while Bianca is regularly seen wearing revealing outfits.

And his ex-wife Kim is said to be “desperately embarrassed and worried” by his pantless antics.

During his bottom-baring outing, Kanye was dressed head-to-toe in his signature black, while Bianca donned a leather trench coat with little to nothing under it.

Must Read: Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Story Has Been Bought By Disney, Johnny Depp To Do This ‘Weird’ Film? Co-Writer Breaks Silence!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News