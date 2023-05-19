Kanye West has reportedly hired a new treasurer for his political team as he plots a second run for US president.

The rapper, 45, who is still reeling from having his big-money fashion contracts pulled after his anti-Semitic outbursts last year, and his team are said to have brought on a man named Devin Anderson to replace Patrick Krason.

Patrick resigned last week amid accusations of potential “unlawful” transactions, with RadarOnline.com reporting Devin has filled his shoes.

Radar said: “According to official Federal Election Committee filings, Kanye and his team brought on a man named Devin Anderson to replace Patrick Krason.”

Patrick accused right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannpopolus of committing potential campaign finance violations while working on Kanye’s White House bid last year.

He alleged in two letters to the FEC Milo “submitted falsified invoices for expenditures that would be deemed unlawful” and committed a “potentially serious criminal transaction”.

Milo was paid nearly $10,000 in November for the “domain transfer” of a potential Kanye 2024 website – a purchase he made using a credit card belonging to the campaign of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, in whose office Milo previously served as an intern, according to federal election filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.

The Grammy-winning rapper is yet to file the official paperwork that will allow him to run for president, and official Federal Election Commission filings show his campaign reported pulling in $0 in contributions from 1 January to 31 March.

The filing revealed the campaign spent $104,05933 on expenses during the same period and paid 34 bills.

Among the payments were $10,000 to white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes on 2 January and $20,000 for “FED Compliance Services”, as well as thousands on car rental and Uber fees, along with accounting fees, more than $2,000 on a rental home, $10,000 for “treasurer services”.

The paperwork showed Kanye’s political group – Kanye 2020 – had $228,9333 in cash at the beginning of the period and $124,000 at the end.

