Kanye West is being sued for $2 million by Gap.

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper pulled the plug on his partnership with the high street retailer last September after accusing them of not releasing his clothing line as promised, and not opening retail stores specifically designed to promote the collaboration, but now the company are taking legal action over one building that was used to sell the range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Gap want Kanye to be held financially responsible for any damages they may have to pay in a lawsuit they are facing from Art City Center, a company that owns a building in Los Angeles that they leased as a storefront for the Yeezy collection.

Art City Center claim the building underwent various unapproved alterations during 2021 and 2022 and so are suing over the cost to restore the premises, but Gap want the 45-year-old rapper to foot the bill.

In their lawsuit, Gap argue the contract they had with Kanye called for them not to be held liable for any such claims and so they are seeking over $2 million in damages, which covers the amount they think they will have to pay over the Yeezy store, plus legal costs.

Kanye ended his 10-year collaborative deal with Gap last September after failing they hadn’t properly fulfilled the terms of their agreement.

But before that, the ‘Bound 2’ hitmaker accused the firm of ripping off his ideas for their own designs.

He took to social media to share a message exchange with an unknown person, in which the texter had sent a link to a photo of a navy T-shirt with the Gap logo on the front along with the message: “This is Gap copying — YGEEB.”

Kanye replied: Exactly.

“Do you want me to post this text message?”

The ‘Stronger’ rapper – who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian – used the caption of the post to air another grievance about the company, claimed they had axed a planned photoshoot with his kids without him knowing.

He wrote: “But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.(sic)”

In a separate post, Kanye claimed he had been cut out of meetings by Gap.

He shared a photo of some Yeezy Gap sunglasses and wrote: “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Reacted To A Tweet Mentioning How She Gives Unenthusiastic Handj*bs, Sarcastically Asked, “How Do They Know?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News