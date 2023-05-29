Kaley Cuoco’s partner Tom Pelphrey says he’s such a skilful dad he thinks he is “king of the swaddling”.

The 37-year-old ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress had her first child, Matilda, with the ‘Ozark’ actor, 40, on 30 March, and Tom said he makes sure he does everything well when it comes to being a dad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told People: “I am the king of swaddling. Because if you’re going to do something, do it well.

“When we were in the hospital, any nurse who came in, I would videotape them doing the swaddle because everyone has a slightly different technique.

“And I settled on one that works the best for me and I feel very good about my swaddling abilities.”

Kaley said in the joint chat with the outlet when asked to reveal what has surprised her most about seeing Tom as a dad: “I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it.

“I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything – every diaper, he’s the swaddle king.

“All the nurses said, ‘Oh my God, you’re the best guy swaddler we’ve ever seen.’”

Kaley Cuoco added about her little girl: “She looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she’s like 360. Her head turns around, and she’s like, ‘I know that voice.’ It’s very sweet.”

Despite finding bliss as a mum, Kaley said did not consider motherhood “a goal” until she met Tom.

She told Emmy magazine: “When we met, it was instantaneous. Tom came along, and something changed… as a young girl I dreamed of (being a mum), but I became involved in my career.

“(This is) not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life.”

Kaley and ‘Ozark’ actor Tom started dating in April 2022, and she told Extra it was “love at first sight”.

Kaley Cuoco, who was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, 35, from 2013 to 2016, and equestrian Karl Cook, 32, from 2018 to 2022, told Entertainment Tonight she hadn’t felt ready with Karl to be a mum.

She added at the time of the chat: “I’m a worker bee right now — kind of my career is my focus and my husband,” she noted. “But we love kids and we love animals, so we’re meant to have children.”

Must Read: Gwyneth Paltrow Once Admitted Going Through ‘Painful’ Bee Stings To Look Younger & Get Rid Of Inflammation & Scarring: “It’s Pretty Incredible, But Man…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News