Julianne Moore’s former stylist has revealed the Hollywood star loves wearing feathers on the red carpet.

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing and the Oscar-winning actress has been attending the world’s biggest film festival in the French Riviera for decades and has always looked sensational in doing so.

Veteran stylist and Julianne Moore’s long-time friend Leslie Fremar has been responsible for the majority of her fabulous fashion looks and has divulged the secrets behind her favourite outfits.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I always felt that there’s something very comforting about being around Julianne Moore.

“She gives off an aura that nothing is going to go wrong, and she shines that light on her entire team. Everyone then feels that we’re good, we got this. She’s the captain of that, and it’s really infectious and calming.”

One look in particular that stands out is Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore’s fabulous feathered frock by Chanel, which she wore at the ‘Maps To The Stars’ premiere in 2014.

Leslie said: “Julianne loves feathers — she’s always been enamored by birds and feathers. When this dress arrived to the office it was just so beautiful, and when she put it on, I remember thinking that she looked like the most beautiful bird. There’s something really special about the light in Cannes, and when she hit the red carpet, with her hair color and skin tone, she just glistened. I remember this moment like it was yesterday. and it still is one of my all-time favorite looks I’ve ever done.”

