Human remains have been found in the area where Julian Sands went missing.

The ‘Room with a View’ star was last seen in the Mount Baldy area of California on 13 January, and now the local sheriff’s department have revealed civilian hikers had contacted the authorities on Saturday (24.06.23) morning after making a tragic discovery.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the remains have been taken to the coroner’s office for identification, with the process expected to be completed next week and then a further announcement will likely be made on Julian Sands’ case.

Julian Sands, who was a keen hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing on 13 January after he failed to return home from walking in the Mount Baldy area.

Since then, eight searches by ground and air have taken place to look for the ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ actor but have been hindered by poor conditions in the area and were even halted in March due to the risk of avalanches.

As recently as 17 June, 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff, as well as two helicopters and drone crews, set out to look for Julian.

The sheriff’s department said in a statement at the time, “Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement at the time.

“Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow.”

Earlier this week, the ‘24‘ actor’s family said they continued to keep him “in our hearts with bright memories”.

They added in a statement, “We are deeply grateful to the search teams and co-ordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.

“We continue to hold Julian Sands in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

