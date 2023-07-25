Julian Sands’ cause of death has been deemed “undetermined.” The 65-year-old actor was last seen in the Mount Baldy area of California in January, and civilian encounters found human remains later confirmed to be his at the site in June and now officials have also confirmed that an exact cause of death cannot be determined due to the “condition” his body was left in.

Officials told People: “The cause of death is undetermined due to the condition of the body and this is common when dealing with cases of this type.” In June, officials confirmed that the body found was indeed that of the ‘Room with a View’ star and thanked those who “worked tirelessly” to find him.

The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

Julian is survived by wife, Eugenia Citkowitz, and their daughters Imogen Morley, 26, and Natalya Morley, 23, and his 37-year-old son Henry from his marriage to Sarah Sands.

Julian, who was a keen hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing after he failed to return home from walking in the Mount Baldy area.

Since then, eight searches by ground and air had taken place to look for the ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ actor but were hindered by poor conditions in the area and were even halted in March due to the risk of avalanches.

In June, 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff, as well as two helicopters and drone crews, had set out to look for Julian.

