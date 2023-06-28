In an unfortunate series of events actor Julian Sands has been confirmed dead. The ‘Room with a View’ star was last seen in the Mount Baldy area of California on 13 January, and after civilian encounters found human remains at the site on Saturday, the local sheriff’s department has confirmed the body was that of the 65-year-old actor.

Julian is survived by wife, Eugenia Citkowitz, and their daughters Imogen Morley, 26, and Natalya Morley, 23, and his 37-year-old son Henry from his marriage to Sarah Sands.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in an update on Tuesday: “The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

Julian Sands, was reported missing since January after he failed to return home from walking in the Mount Baldy area. The actor was a keen hiker and mountaineer. Since then, eight searches by ground and air have taken place to look for the ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ actor but have been hindered by poor conditions in the area and were even halted in March due to the risk of avalanches.

As recently as 17 June, 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff, as well as two helicopters and drone crews, set out to look for him. The sheriff’s department said in a statement at the time: “Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement at the time. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow.”

Last week, the ‘24‘ actor’s family said they continued to keep him in their hearts with bright memories. They added in a statement: “We are deeply grateful to the search teams and co-ordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian Sands. We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

On the work front, the actor was well known for his roles in ‘A room with a View’, ‘Warlock’, ‘Tennessee Nights’ to name a few. He was also seen in episodes of the web-series ‘Dexter‘, ‘Gothic’, ‘Will’, ‘Elementary’ and others. He appeared as Vladimir Bierko in ’24’.

