Actress Julia Ormond is suing Harvey Weinstein for s*xual battery.

The ‘Legends of the Fall’ star, 58, filed a lawsuit against the disgraced Hollywood producer on Wednesday (04.10.23) alleging he s*xually assaulted her following a business dinner in 1995.

Julia claims in the lawsuit 71-year-old Weinstein – who has been accused by more than 100 women of s*xual abuse and is behind bars serving a 23-year sentence for r*ping an aspiring actress and s*xually abusing a TV and film production assistant – told her he would only discuss a project “back at the apartment Miramax had provided for Ormond as part of their first-look deal with her”.

Julia said she agreed to have Weinstein come to her apartment where he allegedly “stripped n*ked and forced her to perform oral s*x on him”.

After the alleged incident, the ‘Sabrina’ actress said in her suit she informed her agents Kevin Huvane, 64, and Bryan Lourd, 62, about what apparently occurred.

But Julia said they advised her against speaking out and did not protect her afterward.

She is also suing Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty – as well as Miramax and the Walt Disney Company for negligent supervision and retention.

Kevin and Bryan, who are co-chairmen of CAA, are not named as defendants in the lawsuit but are named throughout Julia’s filing as her representatives during the time she was allegedly targeted by Weinstein.

The lawsuit claims the “men at CAA who represented Ormond knew about Weinstein”.

It added: “So too did Weinstein’s employers at Miramax and Disney. Brazenly, none of these prominent companies warned Ormond that Weinstein had a history of assaulting women because he was too important, too powerful, and made them too much money.”

Julia released a statement following the lawsuit filing, saying she has been living with the “painful memories” Weinstein allegedly caused her for “decades.”

She said: “I seek a level of personal closure by holding them accountable to acknowledge their part and the depth of its harms and hope that all of our increased understanding will lead to further protections for all of us at work.”

In February, Weinstein was sentenced to another 16 years in prison after he was convicted in December 2022 on counts of forcible r*pe, forcible oral copulation and s*xual penetration by a foreign object of an Italian model in February 2013.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Accuses Judge Hearing Her Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Of Being ‘Biased’ & Urges California Governor To Provide Domestic Violence Training Programs For Judicial Officers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News