Julia Fox finds the term beauty “oppressive”.

The 33-year-old has carved out a name for herself as a fashionista who creates daringly kinky do-it-yourself outfits after she rose to fame thanks to her performance in Adam Sandler’s hit movie ‘Uncut Gems’.

But former dominatrix Julia, who is the new face of Isamaya French’s Industrial 2.0 collection, told Vogue: “I hate the term ‘beauty’. I find it oppressive. I wish we could take that word out of cosmetics. Because, for me, when I’m using make-up, and when I’m doing my skincare routine or whatever it may be, I’m not aiming to look beautiful.

“It has more to do with self-care. The version of me that wanted to look hot for guys just does not exist anymore. Being attractive used to be a currency that I could use to get out of a situation, but I changed a lot after becoming a mum. I started to see the subtle ways in which women are oppressed.

“Which is why I don’t subscribe to the patriarchal notion that women should try and look beautiful. Look how it affects women and young girls from a really early age: we see the lengths that women will go to, putting their lives at risk, even dying to be beautiful. So for me, make-up is about trying to express myself and be creative – it’s another art form.”

Julia Fox added about her earliest memory of make-up: “I remember going to the pharmacy a block from my house when I was 10 and having so much fun with all the eyeshadows and lip glosses there. At the time I just wanted to seem older than I really was, which is funny because now I want to look younger than I really am.”

Julia Fox added about how to stand out in the crowd with fashion: “I think the best advice I can give is: don’t follow trends. Don’t try to look like everybody else. “Don’t do something just because everyone else is doing it. The best thing you can do is to just stay true to who you are, and not allow yourself to be put in a box.

“When everyone goes to the right I like to go to the left, and do what other people aren’t doing. I want to show people that there isn’t just one reality, and that we don’t all need to look alike,” added the Uncut Gems star.

“A lot of people today on social media look like clones of each other. And that’s fine, but I just want to show girls that they can shine in their true identity, and be freaks.

“As cheesy as it is, the best thing you can do in life is be yourself.”

