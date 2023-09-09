Julia Fox is “not trying to have bad blood” with Kanye West. The 33-year-old actress became known around the world when she struck up a brief relationship with rapper Kanye West – who was previously married to reality superstar Kim Kardashian and has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and three-year-old Psalm with her – but explained that she only covers her time with him “briefly” in her upcoming memoir ‘Down the Drain’.

She told E! News: “It’s like six pages. I feel like I went very lightly on it. I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything, it’s all in the past. I’m so excited for the book.”

Julia Fox added, “I feel like it was just so cathartic to like let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn’t happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that’s it. And when you’re writing a book, you’re really forced to confront those things.”

The ’Uncut Gems’ actress- who has two-year-old son Valentino with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev – previously explained that it appeared as if the ‘Donda’ rapper “had a lot to work on” and didn’t have the “motional capacity” to deal with as she insisted that she is still “proud” of herself for breaking away from such a relationship.

She told ES Magazine: “It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

