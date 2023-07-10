Stephanie Hsu has revealed that a gay romance was cut from ‘Joy Ride’. The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park and Sherry Cola in Adele Lim’s comedy about a group of friends who go on a road trip across China to discover their birth mothers and revealed that a “whole gay track” between her character and Lolo – played by Sherry – ended up on the cutting room floor but teased that the idea could be saved for a potential sequel.

Stephanie Hsu told Collider: “There’s a whole gay track between Sherry’s character and my character that kind of got edited and will be saved for the sequel. Sherry’s livid about it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the joint interview, Sabrina – who also stars alongside Ashley Park and Sabrina Wu in the movie – agreed that the idea of a romance did “need to happen” in a follow up before noting that her co-stars had become like “family” in her motion picture debut.

Stephanie Hsu said: “Yeah, I know. It needs to happen in a sequel or something. But everyone is so quick, and some of those quick, off-the-cuff jokes — the movie is so joke-dense, and of course it’s the writers, but it’s also the actors who are just on fire sometimes. It is really scary to me. It’s like should-I-quit-comedy level scary.

“I had so many questions! I didn’t know what coverage was, how to advocate for myself, and I felt very much like Stephanie and Sherry and Ashley were like family and always checking in with me. I just would not be able to give the takes that I gave if it weren’t for them. I’d be like, “Oh yeah? You like that? Um, I feel terrible, but yeah, you know best!” It was good to just feel like I could say what I thought was funny and try — whatever, you get what I’m saying!”

Must Read: When Chris Hemsworth Skipped His ‘Half Hourly Meat’ Sessions Before Kissing Natalie Portman & Made Her Go “That’s Not Something I’m Angry About Or…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News