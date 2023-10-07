Joy Behar has joked that she’s “just glad [to be] alive” as she prepares to turn 81. The comedian reluctantly celebrated the latest landmark during an appearance on ‘The View’ on Friday (06.10.23), when Joy was encouraged to embrace the moment by her co-stars.

Sunny Hostin, who is one of Joy’s co-hosts, noted that the veteran TV star “[didn’t] look excited” about her birthday.

Joy Behar – who turns 81 on Saturday – then quipped: “I can’t get excited. I’m just glad I’m alive, okay? You know, you get to a point where you wake up in the morning saying, ‘I’m still here, my God!'”

During the show, the co-hosts were presented with a cannoli cake from Veniero’s Pastry to mark the occasion.

Joy Behar joked: “They’ve been around since the year I was born, 1894! Please check them out because they deliver nationwide and I don’t want to be the only one indulging today. Cannoli cream is the best!”

In 2022, Joy insisted that she didn’t have any retirement plans.

The TV star loves her job and remains committed to ‘The View’. Joy Behar told PEOPLE: “I just signed a contract so I’ll be here for a while. I have no plans to retire.”

Joy feels proud of the show’s success and revealed that she doesn’t have any intention of walking away anytime soon.

The co-host – who is the only original panellist who still appears on ‘The View’ – shared: “It’s really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways. Sometimes I don’t believe that, as I’ve been here since the beginning, but we’re the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!

“I’m happy to be a part of it. So no, I’m not going anywhere. I’m having a good time.”

