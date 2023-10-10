Joseph Fiennes has hailed Gareth Southgate his new “hero”. The 53-year-old actor portrays the England football manager in London stage production ‘Dear England’ and admitted he has grown to admire the sportsman’s authenticity and sense of decency.

Joseph told The Times’ Saturday Review: “He’s become a hero for me. It’s kind of wonderful that in the world where, you know, amid the politicians and awful comedians and poo in the river, it’s nice that there are still one or two unlikely heroes that we can hang a bit of hope on.

“Someone whose moral compass is pointing in the right direction. Someone authentic. That’s deeply refreshing.” Despite doing extensive research on Gareth ahead of the production’s opening, the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actor Joseph Fiennes hasn’t actually met the coach, also 53, because he “got bumped” when they were due to met.

And a meeting now is unlikely because Gareth Southgate hasn’t seen the play and Joseph doesn’t expect him to come and watch it in the future.

Joseph Fiennes said: “I’m imagining it might drive you a bit mad to sit there amongst everyone guffawing. And to be celebrated in a way more for the reformation of the team culture rather than the wins.”

But the ‘Handmaid’s Tale‘ actor joked he hopes triumph for England at Euro 2024 will give Gareth the time to come and see the production – even though it is due to have finished its run by then.

Joseph Fiennes said: “I’ll go on record and say, ‘I think it’s coming home.’ I hope he wins. Not just for England, but also so that he can put his feet up and come and see the play.

“Maybe we’ll put it back on just for him.”

