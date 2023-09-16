John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are set to renew their vows for their 10th wedding anniversary.

The ‘Glory’ singer, 44, and the model and TV host, 37, got hitched in Lake Como, Italy, on 14 September 2013 and TMZ has reported they are returning to the idyllic spot for the event.

It’s said their guest list will “pretty spectacular”, with the outlet adding the star-studded event will include a cocktail party on Friday (15.09.23) before the renewal ceremony on Saturday and a pool party on Sunday.

The celebration is believed to be taking place at the five-star Passalacqua villa, where photographers have snapped preparations underway.

Chrissy teased the do on her Instagram Story on Thursday (14.09.23), saying the “10th anniversary weekend is commmming”, and adding the hashtag “#johnXchrissy” over a snapshot of a poolside location.

Her and John’s wedding a decade ago was attended by their celebrity friends including Kim Kardashian, 42, and actress Brooklyn Decker, 36, who was one of Teigen’s bridesmaids.

Stevie Wonder, 73, performed his song ‘Ribbon in the Sky’ and John crooned his ballad ‘All of Me’ to Chrissy, who wore three separate Vera Wang gowns for the big day.

The couple met in 2006 on the set of John’s ‘Stereo’ music video and got engaged in 2011.

They had daughter Luna in April 2016 and son Miles two years later, with the couple also having daughter Esti in January after Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in October 2020.

Five months later, the pair stunned fans when they announced they had welcomed another baby, son Wren, via surrogate.

Chrissy said on Instagram: “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children.”

