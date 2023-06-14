John Amos’ elder abuse investigation is underway. The 83-year-old ‘Good Times’ actor has been hospitalised in Memphis, Tennessee, since May, with comments from his daughter resulting in an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

A press release from the organisation sent to People said: “Mr Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff’s office.

“We take allegations of crimes very seriously. We can confirm that an allegation was made to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that Mr Amos could be a victim of a crime. We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr Amos and his attorney,” read the statement released on John Amos’ behalf.

The concern over the veteran actor’s health and safety began when John Amos’ daughter Shannon Amos shared an emotional Instagram post about her father.

Shannon Amos said: “On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain. “Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread. The past two weeks shattered our world. My dad, a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation.

“We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father’s future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return.” said John Amos’ daughter.

Shannon also made a GoFundMe with a $500,000 goal to support medical and legal expenses.

Her allegations of elder abuse are against an unnamed caregiver.

But John has told TMZ the claims are inaccurate and he has not being abused and is unsure why Shannon started the fundraiser.

Along with ‘Good Times’, John is best known for his work in ‘Roots’, ‘Coming to America’ and ‘Lock Up’.

