Joe Sugg & Diane Buswell Buy A Posh Property In Brighton With Indoor Heated Pool, Gym & A Huge Entrance

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have splashed out on a lavish property near Brighton.

According to MailOnline, the couple – who met on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2018 – have bought a £3.5 million luxury five-bedroom home from Brighton and Hove Albion player Lewis Dunk.

The West Sussex property boasts an indoor heated swimming pool and gym, huge open plan entrance with a double staircase, five bathrooms and six reception rooms, a huge balcony and a sunken outdoor seating area.

And, Joe Sugg informed fans that he and Dianne had “fallen in love” with the new home.

Speaking on Instagram, he said: “I’ve been busy behind the scenes doing something. We’re moving the last bits of our stuff because we have moved house.

“People are like, ‘What? You’ve moved house? You were only in the last place for two- and a-bit years!’ Very true.

“We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven’t got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here.”

In March, the couple put their four-bedroom detached home on the market for £1.35 million.

Speaking previously about their relationship, Dianne told Women’s Health magazine: “Joe is the most supportive person. I’d love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day.”

