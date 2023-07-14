Jodie Turner-Smith credits her mum with teaching her the art of self-expression. The British-born actress and model, who is of Jamaican descent, isn’t afraid to make a statement serving bold looks on the red carpet.

The fashion chameleon Jodie, who exudes confidence and energy with every outfit, owes her fierce fashion sense to her mother.

Jodie Turner-Smith told InStyle: “My mother was very fashionable, and I grew up looking at her and her attitudes about costume and expression of self through wardrobe.

“As I’ve said many times, I feel that clothing is costume, but I think that it moves in both directions. On the one hand, the energy that I have inspires the clothes that I wear, and sometimes the clothes that I wear inspire the energy that I have.”

The 36-year-old star is a recognised figurehead of self-expression and reinvention, pushing the boundaries in head-turning style.

Jodie Turner-Smith was recently appointed as mentor for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and will use her position as a black woman to call for more inclusivity and diversity in the industry.

Jodie said: “As creative[s] of color, we’ve been shown a world that only includes certain types of voices.

“And I think we’re all quite exhausted of that. We all want to see what happens when we let more people come to the table, have a seat at the table, and bring their visions into the world.

“As a person who is black and a woman, I think it’s important that we create space for all different kinds of voices. Anything we can do to do that, it’s important to be a part of.”

