Jo Koy is “still friends” with Chelsea Handler.

The 52-year-old star dated comedienne Chelsea, 48, from 2021 until 2022 and he has now revealed that despite their split, he still has the “best love” for her and is proud of all of her career achievements.

Jo Koy told PageSix: “She’s a beautiful person, and, you know, we’re still friends. It was a beautiful time. And she’s doing beautiful things right now. She’s crushing it right now, so I have nothing but the best love for her.”

Earlier this year, Jo Koy confirmed that he is still single more than a year after their split – which came just before what would have been their first anniversary – but looked upon their parting in a positive light.

He told PEOPLE: “[I’m] single. Yes, yes, yes. And our split was beautiful. It really was!”

Towards the end of last year, Chelsea Handler admitted that splitting from Jo Koy was “one of the most difficult things that [she] had ever had to do”.

Chelsea Handler had known her former ‘Chelsea Does’ co-star for more than 20 years when they decided to become romantically involved but decided she had no choice but to walk away despite previously

believing she had found her “forever” partner.

Speaking on Brooke Shields’ ‘Now What?’ podcast, Chelsea Handler explained: “I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, ‘Oh my god, I won.’ Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things. And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with. And then, towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person.”

