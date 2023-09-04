Jimmy Buffett was killed by cancer after living his life “in the sun”. The ‘Margaritaville’ singer was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago before the disease progressed to lymphoma – which was his cause of death according to TMZ.

A source has told the outlet after news of Jimmy’s death was confirmed on Friday (01.09.23): “He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The insider added the musician had been on hospice for a week before he passed away. Sir Paul McCartney, 81, reportedly visited the Grammy nominee at his home within the last week to sing to him.

A statement posted on Jimmy Buffett’s social media accounts that announced his death said: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, as well as daughter Savannah, daughter Sarah and son Cameron.

A string of stars have honoured the musician and businessman with social media tributes.

Country star Kenny Chesney, 55, said on Instagram: “So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor.”

Sir Elton John, 76, hailed Jimmy as a “unique and treasured entertainer”.

The ‘Rocketman’ singer said: “Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down.

“This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David (his husband) and me.”

Aaron Neville also took to social media to pay tribute to Jimmy.

The 82-year-old singer, who starred alongside his siblings Art, Charles and Cyril in the Neville Brothers, said on X: “Sorry to hear about the great Jimmy Buffet, leaving so young. I know he will be welcomed in the heavenly band. He was friends with Artie, Charlie and my pal Dr John. May he rest in peace.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook, 62, also took to X to pay tribute to the music star.

Referring to the lyrics of ‘Margaritaville’, he said: “Jimmy Buffet was a great entertainer who helped us hear the music of life. He’ll be sorely missed, and I hope he‘s found that lost shaker of salt.

Must Read: When Jake Gyllenhaal Said “I Find Bathing To Be Less Necessary” & Backed His Own Reason For Skipping Showers, “We Naturally Clean Ourselves”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News