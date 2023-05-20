Jessie J has given birth to a baby boy. The 35-year-old pop star took to social media on Friday (19.05.23) evening to reveal that she had welcomed her first child a week ago with basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

Sharing a noted, she stated that her “whole life had changed” since the arrival of the little one. Read her post below.

Jessie J wrote on Instagram: “A week ago my whole life changed My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size The feeling is indescribable I am flying in love He is magic. He is all my dreams come true He is my whole. He and I are both doing great I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine I am so grateful phew *happy tears*”(sic)

The ‘Price Tag’ hitmaker – who is yet to reveal the name she has chosen for her baby – suffered a miscarriage in 2021 before unveiling the news that she was expecting once again earlier this year and went on to thank her millions of followers for the support they have shown her throughout her “journey” and noted that she will be taking a break from social media for the time being.

Jessie J added: “For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on instagram when I’m ready” (sic)

In a recent post, the ‘Domino’ songstress shared black-and-white snaps of herself displaying her then-pregnant belly as she explained that she had refrained from using any filters on the photos because she wanted to remember her pregnancy “exactly” how it had been.

Jessie J wrote: “I don’t want no fancy fancy pictures, no retouching. I want to look back at these and remember this time exactly as I looked and felt!”

Just weeks ago, Jessie hit out at followers who she claimed had been telling her “how to feel” throughout the pregnancy and reminded them that every woman’s journey is “unique” when expecting a baby.

Jessie J wrote: “The comments on videos about pregnancy is a whole new experience… it’s very interesting observing how women are with each other. “Let me just say this. Pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it on OUR own way. Telling someone how they feel or what to feel is just not the way to do it.”

