Jessie J Reveals She Was Advised C-Section Delivery For The Safest Birth Of Her Newborn Baby

Jessie J was forced to have her baby son by C-section.

The ‘Price Tag’ singer, 35, announced on 19 May she had given birth the previous week to her first child with her basketball player boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, 39, and in her latest frank update about her pregnancy she told fans her plan for a natural birth was changed after a 40-week scan revealed her baby was the “wrong way around”, meaning it would be safer for her to have a caesarean.

Jessie J wrote alongside a video of herself posted on Instagram on Thursday (01.05.23) in a hospital gown, playfully dancing on the ward where she had the procedure: “I spent 9 months prepping for a natural birth. Strict food, the epi no, yoga, swimming, hypnobirthing methods.

“I had a tens machine, a birthing comb, I wanted a pool birth ideally with no medication. BUT this was MY plan to stay disciplined and focused. I knew full well it could and would most likely go in a completely different direction.

“When people asked me ‘So what’s your birth plan’ I said: ‘I am open to surrendering to the safest way for my baby boy to arrive.’

“I had a scan at a few days off of 40 weeks and he was completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long.

“I did everything to try and turn him for 2 months but he said ‘Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door’.

“I was advised to have a planned C-section for the safest birth. This video was taken 5 minutes before I went down to surgery.

“I went into active labour the night before and feeling all the feels but mostly just excitement for us to meet our baby boy.

“I guess I’m sharing this because so many people have said: ‘Do you feel like you missed out on the birth you wanted?’

“I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters.”

Jessie J surprised fans in January by revealing she was pregnant 13 months after she suffered a miscarriage and told fans she has been battling morning sickness.

She has also hit out at people trying to advise her on how to cope with being an expectant mum, saying the experience is unique to every woman.

Jessie said: “The comments on videos about pregnancy is a whole new experience… it’s very interesting observing how women are with each other.

“Let me just say this. Pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it on OUR own way.”

