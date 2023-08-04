Jessie J Has A Newfound Love For Her Breast Pumps As She Strikes A Pose Wearing Them, Shares An Instagram Update

Jessie J loves her new breast pumps so much she leaves the house with them on.

The ‘Price Tag’ singer. 35, had son Sky with her basketball player boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, 39, in May after she suffered a miscarriage, and has since been sharing intimate details of her motherhood journey with fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a long Instagram post alongside a video of her fitting and posing with her breast pumps Jessie J said: “I don’t do ads often (if ever tbh) as you all know. But I do when I actually use and love a product.

So my @elvie pumps were ordered months ago before being asked to collab with the brand, whilst half asleep in the middle of the night and man have they changed my world in this time of breastfeeding. I use them everyday. I leave the house wearing them feeling like a (girl emoji) tbh. People look at me and I’m like “Yep I got (robot emoji) t***.

“I never knew before now how amazing and beautiful but hard and tiring pumping and breast feeding can be on your body, sleep and day to day life. I am a mover, a non sit stiller, a hands on kinda lady.

Being able to whip them out and put them on anywhere and everywhere is a LIFE saver. Shopping, eating out, even at the doctors these things get used everywhere I go. (Glass of milk emoji.)

Thank you @elvie for empowering women and myself to feel great and make it easier to feed our babies on the go because man it’s the best thing in the (world emoji) #AD #Therealfeed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie J (@jessiej)

Her post came before she also told her Instagram followers she was exhausted after going into her third day without sleep as she parents alone while her athlete partner is away.

She said on her Instagram Stories: “Legit haven’t slept in three days. Daddy away so all me. And he has turned into a snoring gremlin clarinet. Help.

“I have never been this tired in all my life. Hugging all the mums and Dads doing it alone right now. Delusional, exhausted and doing your best. You the mvp (most valuable player.)

“I just put the bottle down and fed him the lid. Nope.”

Jessie has been brutally open with fans about the realities of pregnancy and motherhood, and recently declared she doesn’t want to “go back” to her pre-baby body as she hit back at a body-shaming troll.

She admitted she thinks the physique she had before she had her son is “gone”, adding on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (02.08.23): “Couple of people have said to me ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back’.

“That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I’m getting my body forward.

“That’s the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowddddy!”

Must Read: When Kevin Hart’s Wife Who Was 8 Months Pregnant Found Him Cheating On Her In Vegas: “I Just Kept Saying, ‘How The F*ck Did You Let That Happen?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News